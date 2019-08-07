Several people have been injured, at last one critically, in a serious car crash in Masterton.

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle accident just after 9.30pm in High St, Solway, Masterton.

"Initial indications are that several people have been injured," a spokesman said,.

One person is being transported by helicopter to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, and two are being taken by Wellington Free Ambulance by road to Wellington in a serious condition.

A resident said the accident occurred outside the South Park Motel.

A man who answered the phone at the South Park Motel told the Herald: "F*** off!"

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.