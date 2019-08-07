A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by a car on a remote rural road near Atiamuri in the central North Island.

Police said they were called to the scene on Poutakataka Rd near Lake Ohakuri between Atiamuri and Rotorua at 6pm.

St John Ambulance said a helicopter was dispatched and a patient was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The area is a remote rural district. A resident said there were only four or five houses on the road.

No further details are available yet.

Atiamuri was the site of one of the country's worst traffic accidents in April this year when seven members of one family died, along with the driver of the other car that collided with them.