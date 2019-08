A person is believed to have sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Atiamuri tonight.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified by St John of the crash on Poutakataka Rd at 6.07pm.

She said reports showed the crash was between one car and a pedestrian and the pedestrian had been seriously injured.

There were no reports that the road was currently closed or the crash had caused blockages.

Advertisement

St John is still at the scene.