Police have identified the body of a person found at a house near Ruatoria last Saturday after a post mortem examination conducted yesterday.

"We have identified the deceased as a 46-year-old woman," acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn said this morning

"We are currently working to notify her next of kin.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement

"That is all I can say at this stage."

The body was removed from the house on Sunday and taken to Palmerston North for the post-mortem examination.

The woman's body had been at the house where it was found for some time, and the house had been vacant for some time.

Detectives from Gisborne and ESR staff carried out a scene examination at the property yesterday.

The property is situated about 4km south of Ruatoria at what's known as Ngarimu's Hill.

A security firm has maintained a scene guard at the property's taped-off front gate.

The scene remained cordoned off today.