A protestor at Ihumātao has been caught on a livestream swearing at a police officer, telling him "F*** off back to your own country."

The incident appears in one of several live videos that were posted to Facebook by Anikaaro Harawira-Havili during a standoff between police and protestors at the site on Monday night.

Three police officers are seen on the video. The first, who appears to be of Polynesian descent, is told he "should be ashamed."

The second, who appears to be of South Asian descent, is told he is a "foreigner" who is "occupying our whenua."

As the camera pans away, that police officer is told: "F*** off back to your own country."

The third officer is simply referred to as a "dick".

A spokesperson for the police said that they were aware of the abuse.

"I would like to acknowledge the professionalism they showed on Monday night and throughout the last two weeks despite being faced with these challenges.

We are continuing to remind protesters to remain calm and carry out their protest peacefully," they told Newshub.

Today Harawira-Havili went back on Facebook to defend her actions, saying: "Yes, I abused the s*** out of the officers that tried to Dawnraid us at Ihumātao. Particularly the Senior Sergeant that knocked 3 Wahine over.

Truth #2: I don't apologise at all!!"

Anikaaro Harawira-Havili responded to criticism on Facebook.

The situation at the South Auckland site escalated dramatically on Monday night, with protestors accusing police of using aggressive tactics against women.

Protest leader Pania Newton said she was rammed by police with a gate last night, causing her to fall over.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said: "Police reject allegations that a protester was pushed over."

Rogers said despite repeated warnings from police officers, a large group of people attempted to bypass the police cordon.

Officers tried to stop those trespassing, but protesters pushed their way past, she said.