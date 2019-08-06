Sunny spells and warmer temperatures are on the cards today - mostly in the North Island - but get set for the weather to turn from tomorrow onwards.

MetService said winds would gradually turn northwest from today or tomorrow, bringing some warmer temperatures particularly for the North Island but also showers for the west of both islands.

"Then [tomorrow] rain affects the North Island as well as the west coast of the South Island.

"Things are looking more unsettled into the weekend, with a deep low set to bring more rain and northwest gales to much of the country."

Aucklanders are waking up to a partly cloudy day with isolated showers mainly in the west and high of 15C.

Just before 7.30am, however, MetService was labelling the temperature outside as feeling like "three clothing layers".

Northwesterly winds are forecast after an overnight low of 10C.

Those in Whāngārei are in for a mainly fine day but with a chance of showers at some point. A high of 16C is expected after an overnight low of 9C.

Have you heard a report about a storm next week? 🤔



At this point, there is no need to be alarmed.



There's a good chance it could be really far south of New Zealand, sparing the country of major impacts. pic.twitter.com/twYtcrsdiX — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 6, 2019

Gisborne can expect a beautiful day in the city and a high of 17C. But it will be a cold one tonight, with an overnight low of 8C.

A few showers are on the cards for New Plymouth this afternoon.

There is a possibility of rain becoming heavy and thundery conditions this evening.

Wellington is in for a mainly fine day, save for isolated showers later on. A high of 13C is forecast.

There is some uncertainty about where the heaviest rainfalls will be at this stage, MetService said, so people are being encouraged to check the weather forecast regularly.

"Beyond that, the stormy Southern Ocean is likely to continue actively throwing fronts and rain bands over the country for the next few weeks, giving New Zealand some rough and tumble weather.''

A giant storm is forecast to hit near the southern part of the country next week and which is set to bring an "Antarctic blast'' to parts of the South Island, WeatherWatch said.

However, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said it may not majorly affect the country at all.

"At this point, there is no need to be alarmed," Niwa said.

"There's a good chance it could be really south of New Zealand - sparing the country of major impacts.''

WeatherWatch head analyst Philip Duncan said more westerly winds seen last week were coming through again today.

"But there's a little change, with this high - which has just come out of Australia centred to our north - and the anti-cyclonic winds around it means northern New Zealand has got subtropical winds.

"So definitely in the north and warmer in the east. A little bit cooler in the west though - that's where the rain clouds are lining up. And [tomorrow] those rain clouds really do line up. That's why we saw those rainfall totals much higher in those western areas. The rain is going to accumulate up over the next few days.

Further South, it will be mostly fine in Nelson and Marlborough, except for showers about the Nelson ranges and a few spreading across the Sounds at times.

It will be mainly fine, with high cloud, in Canterbury, Otago and mainland Southland. A high of 14C is forcast for Christchurch after an overnight low of 0C.

There are cloudy periods expected in Buller and Westland, with showers becoming isolated during the day.

Occasional rain is forecast in Fiordland and Stewart Island; while showers are expected in the Chatham Islands.

ROAD ALERTS IN THE SOUTH:

An advisory from the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said there were several warnings and closures in the South Island due to bad weather.

Motorists in and around these areas are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and alerts via road authorities or traffic websites before heading out.

In Nelson and Marlborough area, State Highway 65 Shenandoah is down to one lane under temporary traffic light control because of an earlier washout on the road. The affected area is about 7.5km south of the intersection with Pea Soup Rd and a speed restriction of 30km/h is in place.

"Take care and plan your journey accordingly," the alert read.

In Canterbury, caution is advised to anyone driving on SH7 near the Hanmer turn-off to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass) because of snow and ice.

The same warning is being given to motorists travelling on SH7 Reefton to Springs Junction and Franz Josef to Fox Glacier on the West Coast.

Ice has also led to warnings for anyone heading on SH1 Clinton to Pukerau in Otago and there is a general area warning for SH94 between Te Ānau and Milford.

Authorities said of the road: "Alpine area has moved to an avalanche hazard for the rest of winter."