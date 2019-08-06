The Crown's legal maneuvering and settlements over historic abuse in state care will be scrutinised by the Royal Commission set up to investigate the issue.

It would be a "heavy duty" part of the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, said outgoing chairman Sir Anand Satyanand.

The comments were made during an interview with the Herald as Satyanand was preparing to announce his departure from the inquiry, citing age and the expansion of the task lying ahead.

The Royal Commission is set to run until 2023, with its remit expanded to include more than 100,000 children in state and faith-based

