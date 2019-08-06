On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
An academic research project by the University of Auckland's Dr Stephen Winter was critical of the New Zealand settlement process.
Winter's research compared the New Zealand settlement process to that adopted in Ireland and found there were "high costs imposed on survivors, non-transparency, inadequate support and injustice".
Winter, who found settlement values should be increased, wrote: "These concerns are serious and the need for change is urgent."
His findings suggested the Royal Commission identify different approaches, including those which would improve access to legal representation and documentation while speeding up the process and offering other form of resolution.
The new Inquiries Act gives the Royal Commission extensive powers and few limits on what it can investigate and how it can choose to do so.
Lawyer Deborah Manning is among the few lawyers to appear before an inquiry set up under the new law, having represented the Afghan villagers before the Inquiry into Operation Burnham.
Manning said the Royal Commission might not need to consider using its powers to penetrate privilege when it could be waived by their clients - in this case, government departments.
Even without doing so, she said there would be information available showing how long cases took to settle, how quickly discovery processes took and the disparity of funding between Crown lawyers and those - if any - acting for claimants.