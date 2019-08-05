Kiwis across the lower part of the North Island woke up to a "hard jolt" this morning, caused by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake.

More than 1000 people reported feeling the earthquake, which struck 20km south of Wellington at 3.38am, according to GeoNet.

As of 7.51am, 1244 reported feeling the earthquake, with most reports coming from Wellington and Porirua.

The quake was also reported by people from Nelson and south of Blenheim.

Many shared their experience on Twitter, with most saying that the earthquake woke them up.

That "weak" shaking shook the house and the bed. More like a hard jolt! #eqnz https://t.co/imKXNRuvVQ — Sugar and Spice (@AllSugarSpice) August 5, 2019

Holy shit, thought the windows were about to implode then #eqnz — Hayley ☀️ (@LadyHayley_) August 5, 2019