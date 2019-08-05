At the end of June, Gregory Ah-Kuoi got a cold he could not get rid of.

His health deteriorated quickly, and soon he was struggling just to tie his shoelaces.

Then, a month ago and aged just 13, he was given a shock diagnosis. He had pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Each year 50 Kiwi kids are diagnosed with leukaemia - the most common form of cancer in children. While many of them beat the disease, the treatment is long and challenging.

Gregory said he is confident he will survive it: "I'm going to kick it in the butt."

His parents