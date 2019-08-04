American alternative rock band The Pixies have announced a New Zealand show in 2020.

The four-piece are bringing their Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa tour to Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday March 6, 2020.

The tour will find the band playing their seminal 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim and their 1988 debut full-length album Surfer Rosa in full, as well as new and old tracks from throughout their discography.

The band, who formed in Boston in 1986, will mark their fourth visit to New Zealand with the 2020 show.

The Pixies will also release their eighth studio album Beneath The Eyrie on September 13, featuring 12 new tracks produced by Tom Dalgety.

Tickets for the March 6 show go on sale on Thursday, August 8.