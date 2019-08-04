Two people are seriously injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 2 East, near Whakatāne.

Police were called to the crash in Tāneatua at 2.10pm and found the driver of the other car fled the scene before police arrived, a police media spokeswoman said.

There were three people in the car when police arrived and two people have been taken to hospital in serious conditions.

There are no diversions in place as one lane is open.

Police are making inquiries to find the car which left, and the only information available at this stage is that it was a hatchback, the police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the patients had been taken to Whakatāne Hopsital but she was unable to confirm their ages.