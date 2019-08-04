One person has been hurt when their car smashed into a tree on the Napier Hastings motorway this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services received the first call at about 1.35pm, after the one-vehicle crash happened on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in the Tamatea area.

Ambulance, fire and police had all responded to the crash, she said.

One person had been injured in the crash but it was not clear how badly, she said.

The police's Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

It was not yet clear if there were any blockages in the road.

