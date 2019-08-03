West Auckland motorists are being warned of congestion for up to five months as a major road is upgraded.

Construction company Fulton Hogan is planning to start work on Universal Dr in Henderson this month.

The Auckland Transport project, which will take until January, will require one lane to be closed. The other will remain open to allow two-way traffic.

"As Universal Dr is a feeder road to Lincoln Rd and Swanson Rd it does get very busy," a Fulton Hogan statement said.

"With the addition [of] road works on the street, traffic will become quite congested."

Motorists were encouraged to take alternative routes if possible. Auckland Transport was dropping letters in surrounding streets to tell them about the road works.

Residents expressed concern about the disruption online, with one saying it would lead to "five months of misery", and that more information on the roadworks was needed.

Henderson-Massey Local Board chairman Shane Henderson said last year that problems with public transport in the area still left commuters few options other than private cars.

He raised concerns after reports that people had been driving in an increasingly dangerous manner to skip queues on Universal Dr, Te Atatu Rd and Lincoln Rd.

Auckland councillor for the Waitākere ward Linda Cooper said the safety improvements for Universal Dr are funded by the Auckland regional fuel tax.

"The thing is the traffic volumes there are huge and what people are finding is even trying to turn left out of Rathgar Rd into Universal Dr is almost impossible," Cooper said.

"So even left turns are becoming untenable. There will be disruptions while it's happening but there are different ways you can move around that area, different side roads.

"But I think for the most part people will be happy with the ultimate result because it will be a signalised intersection, it'll make it safer and less likely for people to take chances, which is what is happening now.

"People are taking chances because they're so frustrated and they can never get out. They're hoping for the best and that causes accidents."

The broader Lincoln Rd upgrade, of which the Universal Dr works is part of, is an $85 million project joint funded by Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency.

Construction on the entire project is scheduled to continue until October 2024.