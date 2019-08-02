A Labour Party candidate says a gang has been paying people to rip down her election billboards because they are the colour of a rival group.

Swanie Nelson, who is standing for the Otara local board, said one of her red-coloured signs was torn off a fence on Thursday.

Witnesses who saw it happen gave her the address of the people who did it.

"So I rocked over this morn and long story short got them back and found out the only reason they did it was because Crips who lived near the sign paid them off a quick $20 to rip it down because it's red," she wrote on Facebook.

"And yes the boys are Crips connected. And after finding out their living situation I get it, times have been hard and it was an easy way to get cash."

Red is the colour of the Bloods gang, a traditional rival to the Crips.

Nelson stressed that Labour had no connection to the Bloods. She said she was also printing red hoodies with her name on them and urged people not to "give them any beef or jump them".

"We're on the same team and it's red for Labour."

She added: "I've decided not to re-attach my sign in that place again and just let it be but it's all goods."

Nelson said she managed to get a positive outcome from the incident. She took the boys' mum into the local Labour MP Jenna Salesa's office and asked for help with some of their problems she was facing at home.

They had had no gas at their house, and had had problems with Housing New Zealand and Work and Income, Nelson said.

One of Nelson's running mates, Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina, said he had never heard of something like it in seven local election campaigns.

"Honestly, this is a first. Labour has always been red and it's not the colour of the Bloods. Oh my gosh - come on, guys."

Nelson is known for starting a Pataka Kai, or street pantry, outside her home on Cooper Crescent in Otara. She has encouraged 30 more street pantries to be set up in South Auckland.

Auckland local elections are on Saturday 8 October.