Passengers at Auckland Airport faced a 40-minute delay this evening after the runway was temporarily closed for urgent repairs.

Departing flights and arrivals were delayed, with several flights affected.

An airport spokesperson said a small section of the runway required urgent repairs.

A team repaired the runway, which was expected to be fixed by 8pm.

Advertisement

A person due to fly out of the airport said all departures were delayed but no explanation was given to passengers.