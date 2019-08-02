A group of young West Auckland men have gone viral for serenading a fish n chip shop worker after he gave them some freebies in their meal.

On Tuesday night, Haddad's Kebab and Takeaways manager Aditya had served the group of five their meals when they sat down to tuck into their food.

But after realising the manager had generously given them extra food, the group wanted to thank Aditya in their own unique way.

As a surprise, the group walked up to the counter and began singing for the staff members.

Aditya told the Herald he was blown away by their kindness.

The group serenaded the Haddad's manager after he gave them extra food for free. Photo / Supplied

"They were sitting together enjoying their dinner and having a laugh among each other.

"We made their order and gave them extra food. They all came to say thanks and started teaching me some words in their language [Tongan]. They then told me 'brother, we want to sing for you.

"They sang their beautiful song and all the customers were blown away, clapping them.

"It was really lovely, so I treated them to some doughnuts before they left."

The video was shared to the Te Atatu community page and received hundreds of reactions.

Locals took to social media to praise the boys and the community of Te Atatu Peninsula.

"Singing for their kai! That's how it's done," one person said.

Another added: "It's a yes from me. Only in Tat North."

Haddad's is famous among West Aucklanders for being open extremely late.

It is a popular takeaway store for those heading home after clubbing in town.