The tattoo she wore on her arm "Don't be afraid to ask for help" was not enough to save her.

Chanelle Haffenden, 27, made national headlines in 2014 standing in the middle of the Manukau road intersection holding a sign saying "Please give me a job" before embarking on a voyage of kindness around the country. Her family believe she took her own life last month.

Her story is one of child abuse, mental illness, several attempted suicides, working as a stripper and an affair with a married man.

Her mother, Karlene Chambers, is speaking publicly to encourage

The Girl With One Thousand Scars

WHERE TO GET HELP: