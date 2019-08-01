A Whangārei street is in lockdown with Fire and Emergency crews called to a hazardous substance incident.

A house in Taraire Cres, Otangarei, was the focus of the callout with members of the fire crews entering the property in protective suits and breathing gear.

Whangārei police Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the alarm was raised with police about 8.10am today when a man checked himself out of Whangārei Hospital, after he presented with chest pains.

Swann said there were concerns for the man's welfare and as a precaution they were trying to locate him and had gone to a house in Otangarei.