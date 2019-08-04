The Auckland Council boss who took a private helicopter trip to the Bay of Islands for a day of sailing on a luxury superyacht is refusing to talk about the trip described as "ill-advised" by the Serious Fraud Office.

Panuku chief executive Roger MacDonald joined Tawera Group chairman Mike Mahoney for a day's sailing in January 2017 at the Millennium Cup billed as the country's number one event for the superyacht industry with "exceptional hospitality".

The trip was picked up by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigating fraud claims by mayoral candidate John Tamihere over the sale of council's Civic

Related articles:

Who says what about managing conflicts of interest: