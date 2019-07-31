A three-car crash has forced emergency services to close a road near Kumeu north of Auckland city this evening.

Auckland Transport reports Old Railway Rd between Coatesville-Riverside Highway and Old North Rd are currently closed.

Police said one person sustained serious injuries in the crash and another had minor injuries.

Diversions are in place while the serious crash unit investigates the scene, however, closures were expected to be opened shortly, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash happened shortly after 4pm.