A District Health Board member who criticised Hawke's Bay hospital for the care of a mother as Oranga Tamariki attempted to uplift her newborn baby has resigned.

Hawke's Bay Today understands Jacoby Poulain has stood down from the DHB "effective immediately".

Poulain, whose criticisms rankled those high up at Hawke's Bay Hospital, said on Wednesday the pressure she had been under since the criticism had "compromised" her ability to do her job well.

She would not confirm her resignation, saying "I have considered my options and will elaborate further in the future after I communicate officially with the board".

The May 7 incident brought Oranga Tamariki's justifications for taking newborn babies from their mothers into the national spotlight.

Poulain also challenged the DHB she sits on over the incident, claiming the DHB had "failed significantly in its duty of care to provide safe and adequate care to mother and child in this situation".

Her criticism did not go down well with DHB chairman Kevin Atkinson, who said she "breached the board code of conduct by criticising the DHB and the staff that work".

Since the incident, Poulain has missed three board meetings in a row - the latest being on Wednesday.

Board chairman Kevin Atkinson received a text message from Poulain prior to the start of the meeting advising her intention to formally resign, effective immediately.

Atkinson said he was not in a position to comment further until a formal letter had been received.

The normal process of resignation would be a letter to the Minister of Health and copied to the DHB.

Speaking to Hawke's Bay Today after Wednesday's no-show, Poulain said she felt her "ability to express my voice is being restricted."

