Politicians have waded back into a protracted and messy fight over a legalised euthanasia bill as critics deny they're deliberately stalling its progress through Parliament.

Debate about the nitty gritty of Act Leader David Seymour's fiercely contested End of Life Choice Bill began in the House today, in what may be the first evening of months of arguments.

After passing 70 votes to 50 at its second reading, the assisted dying legislation has reached the Committee of the Whole House - a usually low-key stage before the final vote where last-minute changes are considered.

But opponents of the bill look set to clog the gears by putting up more than 120 amendments for debate, on top of a list of major changes Seymour himself is proposing.

Seymour took a quick first call in the House on Wednesday, before National's Chris Penk got into what he described as the start of a careful "interrogation".

Penk used his first speech of many to come for a scattergun attack on what he said were errors in drafting, problems with definitions and even faults in grammar - at one point arguing a clause should read people with "terminal illnesses", not "a terminal illness".

Simon O'Connor, also an opponent, said he would also be conducting a "clause-by-clause, word-by-word" prosecution.

National's Maggie Barry is leading a group vowing to lodge more than 100 amendments. Photo / Boris Jancic

Both are promising more to come and the Committee of the Whole House doesn't impose hard limits on how many times MPs can speak.

Seymour has had to put up a series of proposals restricting the bill in a bid to secure the votes he needs and assure those on the fence it's safe.

The legislation originally let the terminally ill or those with "grievous and irremediable" conditions request assisted dying, with clearance from two doctors.

Under the new proposal it'll only apply to those with six months to live, a move that's won backing from the Green Party.

Labour's Louisa Wall was in tears as she described the bill as "empowering" in the House.

"The purpose of this bill is now crystal clear," she said.

But she, too, is putting forward her own amendment, which would give the Family Court the final say instead of doctors, and would move the terminal illness length to a year.

MPs are voting on the bill and changes individually - rather than along party lines - and hours before the debate began, a group of National members ardently opposed called a press conference to outline how they would be submitting a swathe of proposals.

Led by Maggie Barry, they've proposed changes including increasing the age of eligibility for assisted dying from 18 to 25 and tightening the rules for declaring someone competent.

"For the thousands of people who came before the select committee their issues have not yet been debated by the whole of the house," Barry said.

The Justice Select Committee that considered the bill received a record 39,000 submissions, largely opposed, but ultimately couldn't decide on major fixes to the law, with Barry, its deputy chair, calling it not workable.

Act Party leader David Seymour says tactics to stall the bill won't work. Photo / Paul Taylor

Barry - flanked by Penk, O'Connor and Alfred Ngaro - is adamant they aren't just throwing out amendments to stonewall with what they say will be "amendments on amendments".

"It is not filibustering. Filibustering is where you put in useless time-wasting things. This is genuinely reflecting the genuine concerns of the vulnerable," Barry said.

Seymour questions that.

"There are 28 sections in this proposed law. Anybody that puts up 120 amendments for 28 section is just trying to waste the Parliament and the public's time," he said.

He told reporters he believed much of the opposition was about "spiritual outlook".

"They have a right to their view. What they don't have a right to do is take away other people's choice. If they don't like it, they should not use it," he said.

And the delays would not work, he said.

"I think the opponents are going to find it's much harder to delay Parliament than they anticipate and that they're going to find the New Zealand public's patience with playing silly buggers ... is a lot more limited than they realise."

"It may take a few weeks but ultimately the majority of Parliament lines up with the majority of the New Zealand public."

A 1 News Colmar Brunton Poll this week found 72 per cent of those surveyed believed "a person who is terminally or incurably ill should be able to request the assistance of a doctor to end their life".

The biggest obstacle to his bill may come from NZ First.

The party is demanding a public referendum be a requirement of the legislation.

They will vote "no" on the bill if the House shoots the plebiscite down.

Despite trying to rally support for a referendum in recent weeks, Seymour says it's not clear it has the numbers to pass.

Without NZ First's nine votes, he cannot afford to lose even a single net "yes" from the second reading.