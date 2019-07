The sole survivor of a fatal crash in the Kaingaroa Forest that killed four others remains in hospital.

Four people died in a horror crash between a truck and a van in a remote Bay of Plenty forestry block on Monday.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Bonisch Rd and Parapara Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest about 6.40am.

A fifth person suffered critical injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said a man remained stable in a hospital ward.