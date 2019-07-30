Police have made an arrest after armed officers were called to a property in South Auckland early this morning.

It is understood a person wanted in relation to a firearms incident earlier this year was arrested at a house on Blackwood Drive, in Wattle Downs.

Residents got an early morning wake-up call when several police officers, members of the Armed Offenders Squad and fire engines swarmed the sleepy street in the early hours.

A police spokesman confirmed just after 7.30am that officers were on the scene and that the AOS was on site as a precaution.

A resident on Blackwood Drive said police had been there since about 5.30am.

"My whole family were in bed and it woke them all up. We've seen all the flashing lights and then police with guns."

The witness, who asked not to be named, said they had seen at least five armed officers, several police cars and a police Eagle helicopter in the area.

I am aware of police presence in Wattle Downs this morning and have been in communication with the police. They have... Posted by Reremoana School on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Two fire engines were also on the street, he said.

"There's a cop car in the middle of the road and a whole lot of police down one particular driveway."

He said it was usually a quiet street and it was a tight-knit community.

However, he did not know who lived at the property involved.

Police said they were there for a "pre-planned operation'' and would not give any other details about the circumstances of the mass call-out.

A NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said they had crews at the scene as well.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said they were called to the job at 7.10am.

They were assisting police, he said, and referred all other queries to them.

The principal of nearby Reremoana School, Julie Cowan, wrote on the primary school's Facebook page about 8.20am that they had been in touch with police.

"They have assured me it is safe for children to come to school - it's over now."