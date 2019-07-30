A six-year-old girl killed by a truck outside her Gisborne home shouldn't have been walking to school without an adult, a coroner has ruled.

Carla Neems was killed by a recycling truck outside her family's Russell St home, as she arrived home from school on her scooter about 3pm on May 2, 2017.

Coroner Tim Scott ruled that Carla should have been accompanied by an adult on her journey home, inquest findings released today say.

Instead, Carla had two older sisters - aged 8 and 10 - and regularly travelled to and from school with them.

Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Photo / Supplied

"I do not accept that it was acceptable for Carla to go to and from school in the care of her older siblings - and part of the way home alone," Coroner Scott said.

"The siblings were too young to be vested with that responsibility.

"Sadly the confidence that [her parents] had about Carla's road safety was misplaced and flies in the face of what happened."

The driver of the Waste Management recycling truck involved in the crash has previously been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sau Tulua Aliifaalogo, 37, was found not guilty of careless use causing Carla's death, by a judge-alone trial in Gisborne District Court in November last year.

The judge retired for 15 minutes before delivering his decision, which was met with silence by supporters of the Neems and Aliifaalogo families.