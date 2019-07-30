A 22 year-old Wairoa man arrested and charged with firearms-related offences after a drive-by shooting in the town has been remanded in custody.

The man was charged with firearms-related offences after a man was shot at a house about 8.45pm on July 28.

He made an initial appearance in the Gisborne District Court today and has been remanded in custody to appear again on August 16.

Wairoa Police Acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said the victim sustained injuries to his right shoulder, upper arm and face, he said.

"He was treated in Wairoa Hospital and has since been discharged."

Acting Detective Sergeant Griffiths said a second shooting incident occurred at the same address just before 3am on Monday.

"Shots have been fired from a moving vehicle into the house.

"Two firearms believed to be linked to these incidents have been recovered.

"A third incident occurred at a separate property where shots were also fired into the address."

Wairoa Police, supported by members of the Armed Offenders Squad, searched a property in the town on Monday morning.

Traffic was blocked on State Highway 2, Mahia Avenue between Freyberg Street and Kiwi Road while Police conducted the search.

"I want to reassure the community that Police enquiries are ongoing and extra resources have been bought into Wairoa to support local staff" Griffiths said.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Wairoa Police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.