She's an MP who, unfortunately for her, was briefly thrust into the headlines for being called "useless" by her leader in a leaked taped. Political reporter Jason Walls sits down with Maureen Pugh for a short lunch to find out a bit more about the West Coaster.

Maureen Pugh has a strange claim to fame when it comes to New Zealand politics – and no, it's not being called "useless" by her leader in a leaked tape.

The born and bred West Coaster has been "unelected" from Parliament twice in just five years.

Or at least that's what she calls

