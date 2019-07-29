A man has been accused of stealing 50 Lime scooters in Christchurch.

The 37-year-old Christchurch man has been charged with the thefts, totaling $37,500, between January 19 and May 29 this year.

The man was granted a registrar's remand without having to appear before a judge at Christchurch District Court this morning.

He was granted interim name suppression and told to return to court on August 15.

The charges carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

A fleet of electric scooters were deployed in Christchurch by California-based Lime for the public to hire last October.

It has a 12-month permit to operate 1000 e-scooters in the city.