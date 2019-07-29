WorkSafe has launched an investigation into the Kaingaroa Forest crash that killed four people and critically injured another person yesterday.

The crash happened early yesterday morning between a van and a truck on a remote forestry road.

A statement put out by WorkSafe said investigators would meet police today to inform WorkSafe's next steps.

"We will not provide updates on the investigation which will take some months.

"Our thoughts are with families and communities affected by the tragedy."

Part of the "Million Dollar Highway" near where the crash took place. Photo / File

Meanwhile, Whakatāne District Council's vote 2019 candidate information afternoon in Murupara has been postponed due to "extenuating circumstances".

The update was posted on its Facebook page: "The council's aroha goes out to the community at this time."

A new date and time will be advised and is likely to be held next week.

ℹ️ IMPORTANT NOTICE Due to extenuating circumstances in the wider Murupara community, the upcoming VOTE 2019 Candidate... Posted by Whakatane District Council on Monday, 29 July 2019

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Bonisch and Parapara Rds at 6.35am yesterday.

It is understood that while the road is a private operational road through the forest used by vehicles, such as four-trailer-long trucks, not fit for public roads, it did see traffic from other road users.

Speaking close to the scene yesterday, Bay of Plenty roading police manager Inspector Brent Crowe confirmed there were no children involved in the crash and believed the four who died were forestry workers.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reasonably dark, he said.

This morning the Rotorua Daily Post asked police whether the occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts and if there was fog at the time of the crash.

However, a police spokeswoman said police were not able to comment while the investigation into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Timberlands chief executive Robert Green said his company was co-operating with police.

"We can confirm that the people involved work for a contractor to Timberlands as valued members of our wider forestry team.

"Like everyone else in the area, we are shocked and saddened by what has happened. We pass on our condolences to the families, whānau and everyone affected by this.

"We are ready to provide assistance to whānau and families, but the police have asked that we not approach anyone until they have completed their own process for notifying next of kin."

One of the entry points into the Kaingaroa Forest near where the crash took place. Photo / File

Murupara's Pem Bird confirmed the four "beautiful young lives" were taken from the town.

"It's a great feeling of devastation and shock. It is beyond terrible to have them gone in such a way.

"These four beautiful young lives were happy on their way to work, but they didn't make it."