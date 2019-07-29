A West Coast father has today denied murdering a 10-month-old baby.
David Grant Sinclair, 30, is charged with killing C.J. Bodhi Brian White-Sinclair at Hokitika on July 9.
Interim name suppression for Sinclair lifted at a Greymouth High Court session in Christchurch this morning.
Sinclair appeared from prison via audio visual link during the brief appearance.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A trial is scheduled to begin on June 15 next year.
Justice Gerald Nation remanded Sinclair in custody for a case review hearing on September 25.