A man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death in West Auckland before driving off crashed his car moments later.

Local man Paul Jeong, who usually walks on Westgate Dr in Massey every morning, was feeling tired yesterday and decided to stay in.

About 8.30am he heard a commotion outside and looked out to see two cars had crashed just out front of his house on the main road.

"There was a slim man with a cap on. He got out and he looked confused," he said.

Jeong said police were on the scene almost immediately and took the man into custody.

Bouquets of flowers have been carefully laid on top of a rock near where the woman died. Photo / Vaimoana Tapaleao

He said he felt scared when he heard about the attack.

"It's so sad."

Yesterday police said they were called to a report of an assault on Westgate Dr about 8.35am.

A nearby construction foreman said he heard a woman screaming, and saw her being stabbed in the back. She then fell to the ground.

Another witness said a man had run up to the woman and stabbed her multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police at the scene on Westgate Dr, Massey, after a woman was stabbed to death. Photo / Dean Purcell

The alleged offender was apprehended after having allegedly fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said a member of the public who was at the scene managed to bring the man's vehicle to a stop after he fled, enabling police to quickly apprehend him.

Other members of the public administered CPR on the victim, unfortunately to no avail, Parmenter said.

Police confirmed the victim and the alleged offender were known to one another. The Herald understands the man is the woman's ex partner.

A 63-year-old man was charged with murder following the death and is due to appear in Waitakere District Court today.

Massey residents Kristel Blase and son Bailey Armstrong pay their respects to the woman killed on Westgate Drive yesterday morning. Photo / Vaimoana Tapaleao

At the scene of the attack 24 hours later, it's a beautiful crisp morning in Massey with a few spots of rain.

Bouquets of flowers have been carefully laid on top of a rock near where the woman died.

It makes for a colourful and peaceful picture and a stark contrast to yesterday's horrific scenes.

Massey resident Kristel Blase and son Bailey Armstrong arrived at the site with a bunch of flowers from their garden tied with pink ribbon.

Blase said she was on her way to work at the nearby YMCA yesterday when she saw all the police activity.

"I don't know her, but we just wanted to come and pay our respects to her," she said.

"It's just really sad what's happened to her. I'm pretty gutted for her."

Cars and buses are driving by and people are heading out to work as normal. And there are a few people out for a morning walk who pause at the spot before moving on.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today.

• Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.