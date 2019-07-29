Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy's car was stolen last week as he squeezed in an afternoon workout.

Guppy was at a gym in Upper Hutt on Thursday when the thief broke the padlock on his gym locker and swiped his keys, wallet, and cellphone.

He said he didn't know whether the crime was targeted at him, or if it was "just a random act of kindness".

His unmarked Holden Commodore valued at $46,000 was taken from the parking lot, according to court documents.

"The police did a great job, they got it back on Thursday night," Guppy said.

While everything he had inside the car has been stolen, he accepted he "can't do anything about it".

"It's disappointing but that's what happens."

Guppy was supposed to be going to the Wellington Gold Awards that evening but never made it there after discovering the theft about 4.30pm.

A 26-year-old Lower Hutt man has been charged with dishonestly taking the vehicle.