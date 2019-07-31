Motutapu Farms and the Department of Conservation have been forced to apologise by the courts after allegedly burying dead cows on an archaeological site on Motutapu Island.

Heritage NZ laid charges over Motutapu Farms, its owner Rick Braddock and farm manager Graeme Robertson, and the Department of Conservation breaching the archaeological provisions of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act, court documents show.

Heritage New Zealand rarely prosecutes over a disturbance of archaeological sites and this is the first time it has gone after DOC.

The parties were granted diversion at Auckland District Court earlier this year and will have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: