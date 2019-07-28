A witness watched in horror as a woman was stabbed to death in a West Auckland street.

The witness said a man had run up to the woman, stabbed her multiple times and then ran off and fled in a nearby vehicle in the suburb of Massey.

The witness told the Herald they tried to give the woman CPR but she died at the scene.

Police have cordoned of Westgate Drive after a body was discovered.

Police confirmed a man was now in custody.

Advertisement

"Police apprehended a man a short distance from the scene, who is now assisting us with our enquiries," said a spokesperson.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident."

Officers were called to the scene after a report of an assault around 8.35am this morning.

Multiple cordons are in place on Westgate Drive with diversions in place, and will be for some time.

The witness is currently being spoken to by police.

The scene at Westgate Drive, Photos / Dean Purcell

Police have cordoned off a reserve area at the junction of Westgate Drive and Bonny Crescent.

St John ambulance was called at 8.36am to Westgate Drive but referred media to police for other details.

* Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.