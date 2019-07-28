Four people have died in a horror crash in a remote forestry block in the Bay of Plenty this morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Bonisch Rd and Parapara Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest.
A fifth person is believed to have survived the initial crash with critical injuries and was trapped in a vehicle.
A St John communications spokeswoman confirmed one person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.
Advertisement
Police were called at around 6.40am to the crash between a car and a truck.
The area will be closed to all traffic while authorities attend the scene.
St John ambulance has three ambulance vehicles at the crash.
Two rescue helicopters have also been dispatched.
A St John alert says they had five patients at the scene.