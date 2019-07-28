Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a man who suffered serious and extensive injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter in South Dunedin at the weekend.

The Saturday afternoon incident in Hillside Rd was one of two cases of pedestrians being struck by cars in the city that day, the other in North Dunedin where the victim suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency services converged on Hillside Rd, near the King Edward St intersection, shortly before 2pm after the man was struck by a car in what a witness described as a "very unfortunate incident".

The witness, who requested anonymity, was among several people including off-duty nurses who helped stabilise the man and halt traffic before police and paramedics arrived.

Advertisement

"This was a very traumatic event to witness and thank God the outcome was relatively positive."

She believed the driver was not at fault but called for improvements to road-crossings in South Dunedin, because of the number of people who had difficulty making their way across the street in the area.

"There is a lot of compromised people down that way. Perhaps more needs to be done with lights at the designated crossings rather than reliance on vehicles."

The man was transported to Dunedin Hospital in what St John described as a serious condition.

The incident comes after an 87-year-old man died from his injuries after he was struck by a car which was shunted into him by another vehicle while he was on the pedestrian crossing in nearby Macandrew Rd, earlier this month.

On Saturday morning, one person suffered moderate injuries after they were hit by a car in George St.

Police were called just before 11am, to the scene of the accident near George Street Normal School.

They were unable to give details of the person injured.

Three police cars were still at the scene as officers interviewed witnesses about half an hour afterwards.

St John said the patient sustained moderate injuries in the incident.