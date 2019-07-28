The family of a man missing for five days after going for a walk are "incredibly worried" for his safety, police say.

Joseph Webb, 24, was last seen walking around the Whakatāne coastline at Kohi Point between 2pm and 3pm last Tuesday, .

Police, who are appealing for any sightings of Webb, described him as medium build with short dark hair and a short-cut moustache.

He had a tā moko on his left upper arm and was wearing dark-coloured track pants when he was last seen.

Advertisement

For the past four days search teams, including trained search dogs, surf club and Coastguard volunteers, helicopters and drones had been scouring the wider Kohi Point area, police said in a statement.

Police believe Joseph Webb, 24, may have been walking the Kohi Point track on the Whakatane coastline when he went missing. Photo / Supplied

"Unfortunately efforts to date have failed to locate any sign of Joseph and his family are incredibly worried, saying it is very unlike him to be away from his family for this long.

"Police and Joseph's family continue to appeal to the public for any information or sightings of Joseph."

Anyone who was in the Kohi Point are around 2-3pm on July 23 should also contact police. Information can be provided to Whakatāne Police on 07 308 5255 or by calling 105.