Aucklanders love their cars. But with that, comes a squeeze on parking spaces in many residential areas. Now residents are taking matters into their own hands - attempting to use cones to reserve spots for themselves. Dubby Henry investigates the legalities.


Cones, rubbish bins and buckets are being used to save parking spots on a busy road in Auckland - and one resident has had enough.

The orange cones first appeared on Peihinga Rd in Flat Bush late last year, resident Sally Watson says. It was one home at first but the cones multiplied and now they are used all