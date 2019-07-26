Scenes of utter mayhem have been captured in Upper Hutt overnight as a person driving a steamroller ploughed into boy-racers - crushing cars and narrowly missing fleeing onlookers.

Police arrived at the scene of the incident at 12:25am today in Eastern Hutt Road, Silverstream, and arrested a 47-year-old man over the incident, accusing him with endangering transport.

​

Footage of the steamroller appears to show it hitting numerous cars with the crowd of onlookers hurling abuse at the driver.

'Bro, get your car out of here," the man filming can be heard shouting in the 1-minute video.

A steamroller was used to damage vehicles in Upper Hutt early this morning.

"Oh bro, no. What the ***?"

Many of the people there are seen running to their own vehicles to leave the scene.

The 47-year-old man charged is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today, police confirmed.

An associate of the man was also arrested for assault at the scene by police.

One person sustained leg injuries involving another vehicle, and another person sustained facial injuries following an altercation at the scene.

St John advised that one person was treated at the scene and hospitalised.

Numerous vehicles were damaged in the incident.