The wrong-way driver in a stolen car who caused yesterday's horrific Southern Motorway crash remains in hospital.

Police say they are still considering charges after the crash, which blocked all southbound lanes of the busy highway for two hours from 10am.

Police are also investigating leaked footage of the crash which shows the stolen car speeding down the wrong way of the Highbrook Drive off-ramp on to the Southern motorway before smashing head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

The car going in the wrong direction narrowly misses several vehicles including one on the same lane that manages to switch lanes seconds before the car behind it gets hit.

Leaked footage captured the crash.

A police spokesman said this morning that authorities would not be in a position to comment further about the investigation, while it was ongoing, because of privacy reasons.

Police announced they had started an investigation into the leak later yesterday.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said they were disappointed.

The footage had been "disclosed outside of police without authority."

"We took immediate steps to ascertain how this footage was made public and an employment investigation has commenced," she said.

"Police take these matters seriously and we are disappointed at what occurred this morning."

Meanwhile, the driver of the offending vehicle remains in hospital. Charges are yet to be laid, police said.

The crash closed the Southern Motorway from Princes St for about two hours and caused major delays in the area as a result.