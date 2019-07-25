The suspicious powder discovered in an envelope in Tauranga City Council's mailroom last Friday was not hazardous.

The council said the powder had been identified as a "non-hazardous food-grade product".

The police investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made.

Mayor Greg Brownless said he was pleased to learn the powder had not posed a threat to staff.

The mailroom in the council's administration building on the corner of Third Ave and Cameron Rd was put into lockdown after the discovery of the package about 8.30am.

Roads were closed for several hours while hazardous materials experts removed the package and decontaminated the scene.