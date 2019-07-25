A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by his own vehicle in Ōtara this morning.
Emergency services are at Preston Road after a crash was reported just after 8am.
There were no other vehicles or people involved, police said.
The driver has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.
Work Safe has been notified of the incident.
Transport authorities said the crash had closed Preston Road between Ferguson and Capstick Roads.
The NZ Transport Agency has alerted drivers in the area: "Detours are in place. Buses are also affected.''