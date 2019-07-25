A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by his own vehicle in Ōtara this morning.

Emergency services are at Preston Road after a crash was reported just after 8am.

There were no other vehicles or people involved, police said.

The driver has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Work Safe has been notified of the incident.

CRASH - PRESTON RD, OTARA - 8:35AM

Due to a crash a short section of Preston Rd, between Ferguson Rd and Capstick Rd, in Otara is CLOSED. Diversions are in place affecting traffic and bus services along this route. Allow extra time. ^AA pic.twitter.com/MIw34VxuZl — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 25, 2019

Transport authorities said the crash had closed Preston Road between Ferguson and Capstick Roads.

The NZ Transport Agency has alerted drivers in the area: "Detours are in place. Buses are also affected.''