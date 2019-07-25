One person has moderate injuries after a car and a motorcycle collided on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway near the Dominion Rd southbound on-ramp this morning.

NZTA says the crash is blocking the left southbound lane on State Highway 20 between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd.

"Expect delay in the area and pass the scene with care," they say.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 7.15am today.

A St John spokeswoman said they were treating one person with moderate injuries at the scene.

"We have an ambulance at the scene. We can't say if they are being taken to hospital at this stage," the St Johns spokesperson said.

A police spokeswoman said they were also at the scene.