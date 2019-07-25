Seven people have been arrested after a person chained themselves to a van on the road near Ihumātao.

Police Superintendent Jill Rogers said shortly before 6pm they were notified a person had chained themselves to a van on George Bolt Memorial Dr (SH 20A), with several more linking arms to block all northbound lanes.

Police arrived at the scene quickly and cleared them from the road.

Three men and four women, aged between 20 and 26 years old, are now in custody, Rogers said.

"The reckless behaviour displayed by these individuals put their own safety in extreme danger," Rogers said.

"The road is a very busy highway and their actions also created a serious risk to other motorists, as well as police.

"Police will not tolerate any protest action that jeopardises people's safety, especially innocent members of the public who should be able to go about their daily business.

"We had been very pleased with the overall peaceful behaviour of protesters at Ihumatao today.

"Therefore it is particularly disappointing that a small number of people have chosen to behave in an extremely dangerous and disruptive manner and have taken their protest away from the Ihumātao site."

Police would remain at Ihumātao overnight.