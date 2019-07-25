It's a slow run home for Auckland commuters tonight.

A crash on the Northwestern motorway is blocking the right westbound lane just before the Great North Rd exit.

Traffic is backed up and was moving slowly, a driver told the Herald.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, WESTBOUND - 6:25PM

A crash is BLOCKING the right westbound lane on #SH16 just before the Great North Rd exit. Expect delay in the area and pass the scene with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/M36IHFv3vH — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 25, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays and pass the scene with care.

Traffic was also heavy heading out of the city on the Northern, Southern and Southwestern motorways.

This evening's crash follows chaos on the motorway network this morning after a person driving a stolen car sped the wrong way down the Southern motorway, crashing head-on into another car.

The stolen car was being monitored by the police's Eagle helicopter at the time and had also had its tyres spiked.

The crash saw the motorway closed for two hours as police investigated.

The drivers of the two cars were taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Two people from other cars were treated for minor injuries.