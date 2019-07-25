As the frothing sea pulls back off the coast of Haumoana, thousands of pebbles on the beach rattle like cicadas as they line up for another punch at Shirley Coker's house.

From the comfort - if you can call it that - of her conservatory, the thud of the wave gives the ground a jolt as if an earthquake has struck.

Stones and salt water scatter from the air.

This is life at the house they call "Bridgeman Peninsula" on a big swell day - a day that is tinged with awe at the ocean, and fear.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke's Bay has

Related articles: