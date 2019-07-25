Police are seeking help from the public following a serious crash which critically injured a pedestrian in Pahoia.

A pedestrian was crossing State Highway 2 about 7.10pm last night when they were hit by a white van travelling north.

Police said the driver of the van failed to stop and the van, possibly a Toyota, would likely have frontal damage.

The crash happened on SH2 near Tauranga about 1km north of the Pahoia Rd turn-off.

A St John spokeswoman said the injured person was taken by helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone with information about the van or the incident is urged to contact Sergeant Wayne Hunter at Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.