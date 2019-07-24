A cyclist who was involved in a hit and run while going through a green light in Auckland's CBD is in hospital and requires surgery, police say.

Police are appealing to the public for witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident, which happened shortly before 9am yesterday.

The cyclist was travelling northbound on Nelson St and had a green signal at the traffic light when a vehicle turned into Cook St and hit them, police said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued onto Cook St towards the motorway.

The male cyclist, in his 30s, suffered moderate injuries and will need surgery, police said.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred just before 9am on Wednesday July 24, or had any information about the vehicle or any dash camera footage to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.