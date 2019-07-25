Police now believe a missing Whakatāne man was walking a popular local track.

Joseph Webb, 24, was last seen at Kohi Point about 3pm on Tuesday July 23 and police are appealing for the public's help to find him.

Police now believe Webb may have been walking on the Kohi Point track and urge anyone who walked the track on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, and might have seen him to contact them.

Webb is of medium build with short dark hair and has a ta moko on his left upper arm.

He may be wearing dark-coloured track pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 190724/0842.