The man charged with murdering Miriama Raukawa in Whanganui in January has pleaded not guilty.

Jarrod Arnold Dent, 36, who appeared via audiovisual link before Justice Susan Thomas in the High Court at Whanganui on Thursday, July 25, entered the not guilty plea through his counsel Elizabeth Hall. He also pleaded not guilty to five charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Raukawa died and five others were injured following knife attacks allegedly carried out by Dent on January 22.

Dent was remanded in custody for a callover via audio visual link on December 19 and his trial has been set for May 4, 2020.